Marvelous Nakamba says U17 systems to remain in place despite suspension

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ASTON Villa midfielder Marvellous Nakamba says all systems that had been put in place for his foundation’s Under-17 football tournament will remain in place until it’s safe to hold the competition.

The tournament had been slotted for this Saturday and Sunday, but has now been placed on hold in compliance with the Government’s directive that suspended all gatherings as part of a new raft of measures to help contain the current surge in Covid-19 infections.

The Marvelous Nakamba Foundation Under-17 tournament had received special clearance from the authorities since youth football hadn’t resumed in the country since the initial lockdown in March last year.

“We support all efforts that go a long way in curbing the spread of the deadly pandemic Covid 19 and in that light, we have put on hold our plans for the tournament. All systems that had been put in place will stay on hold up to a time when it’s safe to hold the tournament. We would like to thank everyone who had been assisting and co-operating in making the event a success. Stay home, mask up and stay safe all the time,” Nakamba said.

The tournament draw had been done last Friday and Highlanders and Dynamos were pooled in Group A alongside Njube Spurs and Manicaland Juniors.

Their matches were to be played at White City Stadium.

Group B comprised Ajax Hotspurs, Chicken Inn, Hwange Dynamo and Bulawayo City, and they were to use Luveve Stadium. – @innocentskizoe