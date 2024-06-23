Marvin Sibanda scores again as Bosso beat Hwange 

Brandon Moyo at Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 1-0 Hwange

A TOUCH of brilliance from Marvin Sibanda was all Higlanders needed to finally put past them their six game winless streak as they beat Hwange one nil.

Sibanda scored the only goal of the match soon after the start of the second half with a brilliant first time shot from inside the box.

It was Sibanda’s second goal in Bosso colours after he also netted in their one all draw against Bikita Minerals last week.

The only goal of the match came three minutes after the start of the second half in the 48th minute and proved the difference maker on the day.

The Bulawayo giants got their first shot at goal in the 16th minute with Godfrey Makaruse shooting from long range. His effort was saved by Wellington Muuya in goals for Hwange.

Soon after, the home side came close to breaking the deadlock. This was after a good passage of play, Sibanda’s shot from outside the box went just over the bar.

Chipangano was not to miss out on the action. In the 19th minute, Prosper Mathe had a glorious chance of putting his side in front but wasted the his near post attempt shot it went wide off goal for a goal kick.

Sibanda, once again, came close to putting Bosso in front but an alert Chipangano defense cleared off the goal line as the visitors took a sigh of relief.

In the 37th minute, Raphael Pitisi was brought into action, making a brilliant save.

Three minutes before the break, Hwange were forced to make injury inspired change, bringing on Gwift Mbweti for Mathe in the 42minute.

Bosso was to get a few more chances at the back end of the game but failed to put them at the back of the net with Muuya coming to the party.

Teams:

Highlanders:

Raphael Pitisi (gk), Brian Mlotshwa, Devine Mhindirira (Calvin Chigonero, 90mins), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Mason Mushore, 84mins), Mckinnon Mushore, Marvin Sibanda, Godfrey Makaruse, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Brighton Ncube (Reason Sibanda, 84mins) , Melikhaya Ncube.

Hwange:

Wellington Muuya (gk), Jofias Mumpande, Rayton Maphosa, Lukas Sibanda, Sebastian Moyo, Kelly Shiyandindi, Prosper Mathe (Gift Mbweti, 42mins), Shepard Gadzikwa, Marseline Mlilo (Arnold Dube, 70mins), Pritchard Mpelele, Canaan Nkomo (Tendai Muvuti, 70mins). – @brandon_malvin