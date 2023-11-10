Mary Allen Farm honoured

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ONE of the model and leading wheat and maize producers in Matabeleland North province Mary Allen farm in Bubi district will today be presented with a prize for coming first in maize production at this year’s Agricultural Show.

The prize giving ceremony, to be presided over by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) provincial manager Mrs Chipo Mpofu Zuze, will run concurrently with a field day.

In their winter wheat cropping, the farm did 296 hectares gross, which is 257 hectares net compared to last year and hectarage increase of nearly 100 hectares gross. Gross hectarage is where the whole pivot irrigates and the net is actual planted area.