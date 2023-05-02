Mary-Anne off to winning start in Ireland

Brandon Moyo

LADY Chevrons skipper, Mary-Anne Musonda got off her 2023 Women Super Series campaign in Ireland to a good start after her team, Scorchers registered a five wicket win in their opening match against Dragons yesterday.

The Zimbabwean, who was making her debut in the league took three catches as her side restricted their opponents to 82/9 in 20 overs and went on to score 36 runs in their chase, where they finished on 83/5 in 18,3 overs to get off their campaign to a flying start.

Musonda’s first two catches helped dismiss Dragons’ opening partnership of Abbi Harrison and Amy Hunter who both fell for six runs.

Hannah Little went on top to finish with the best bowling figures for Scorchers, taking two wickets for six runs in four overs while Ellie McGee took two scalps as well, giving away nine runs in three overs. Dragons’ captain, Leah Paul top scored with 27 runs off 42 balls, and was caught by Musonda.

In their chase, the 31-year-old Zimbabwean international top scored for Scorchers with her 36 runs which came off 49 balls as she remained undefeated. Sophie MacMahon was the second leading run scorer for Scorchers with 12 runs off 15 deliveries to help their team cross the finish line with nine balls left.

Alana Dalzell and Cara Murray took two wickets each for Dragons, giving away nine and 24 runs respectively in three and four overs bowled.

Musonda had just arrived from Thailand where she was part of the Zimbabwean team that lost a white ball series. Zimbabwe lost the One Day International series 3-0 and went on to suffer a 2-1 defeat in the T20I series.

After the victory, Musonda and Scorchers are sitting on top of the three team standings with four points.