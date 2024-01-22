Mary Tee, “Usis WoThando” a rising star in Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Victoria Falls-based artiste Mary Tafadzva Munyai, known by her stage name Mary Tee “Usis WoThando” has solidified her position as the resort city’s musical sensation, attracting the attention of prominent figures in the industry.

Last year, Mary Tee clinched the prestigious Ama2K Music Award for her piano track “Send’vile”, earning her a prize of R1 000. The win proved to be a significant confidence boost for her music career, which kicked off in 2019. Juggling genres such as Afro-pop, house, and soul, Mary Tee is consistently delivering a message of love through her music.

Recently, she collaborated with Harare-based DJ Scar and Victoria Falls’ DJ Bruno on DJ Scar’s EP, working alongside renowned producer Oskid. Mary Tee featured in the EP titled “The Journey”, contributing a song titled “Hamba Nawe” which she described as versatile enough for listeners to interpret either as a reference to God or as a love-themed narrative. The song is already available on YouTube and Audio Mac.

“DJ Scar approached me with the idea of creating an EP and expressed the desire to feature various artistes. I was fortunate to be one of the contributors to the EP titled ‘The Journey’. For my part, I was assigned the title ‘Hamba Nawe’ and asked to craft the lyrics. After presenting my lyrics, we proceeded to record the song.

“I intentionally structured the song in a way that allows for diverse interpretations, whether as a reference to God or as a reflection on love. This approach gives listeners the freedom to interpret the song in their own unique way,” explained Mary Tee.

With a focus on marketing and selling her music online, Mary Tee expressed her determination to reap the benefits of her artistic creations.

She is working on singles with Ace Kater of Victoria Falls.

In 2019, she started her musical journey with a collaboration with Victoria Falls-born kwaito singer Obvidoh on the track “Still Remember”. Since then, Mary Tee has released a repertoire of songs, including her favourite “Bambu’umuntu wakho”, “Sweet Love”, “Can’t Cope Anymore”, “Uya know”, and the award-winning “Sendivile”. She also featured in Obvidoh’s “Still Remember” and Master Jaftaz’s “Ndipe Rudo” tracks.

Looking ahead, Mary Tee outlined her plans for the year, emphasising a focus on selling her songs online to combat piracy.

“This year, my primary focus is to promote the online sale of my songs. I aspire to make my music available for purchase online, discouraging the prevalence of pirated versions. Additionally, I am keen on expanding my presence by performing at various events, including corporate functions, weddings, and other activities, to foster the growth of my music,” expressed Mary Tee.