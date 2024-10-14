Mash Central group Shanty Town ready for Chibuku Road to Fame finals

National Security Sectorial Award (Certificate and US$3000) -Prof. Kabanda Gabriel, Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences (represented) Reasearch to determine how Al/Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics can be used to expedite sustainability and SDG implementation in Zimbabwe using disruptive technologies and cyber-physical systems that drive the Fourth Industrial Revolution. #EDUCATION5.0

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The Afro-fusion group Shanty Town is optimistic about clinching the 2024 Chibuku Road to Fame title as representatives of Mashonaland Central.

The provincial competition recently took place at Club 007 in Glendale, where Shanty Town triumphed over their rivals, including the Afro-fusion group Crazy 8, who secured second place, and the sungura group Darwin Stars, who came in third.

Chronicle Showbiz Online caught up with the group’s founder, Petros Sipuno, who shared insights into their four-year journey leading to this success.

“I formed the group in 2020 with objectives that included entertaining and building a loyal fan base, raising awareness about various social issues affecting the youth – such as drug and substance abuse and gender-based violence – denouncing all forms of crime through music as a vehicle for social change, and achieving both national and international recognition,” Sipuno explained.

Shanty Town consists of members Sipuno, Nyashadzashe Chimbidzi, Tafadzwa Gwindina, Simbarashe Zengeya, Kudakwashe Kamushinda, Leslie Chingoka, Ashley Tafadzwa Makaza, and Cleopatra Mashingaidze.

Sipuno said their plans moving forward include creating new content and growing as a brand.

He said he was thrilled and honoured that the group won the competition.

“It was highly competitive and demanding. We’re excited to represent Mashonaland Central at the finals, and we promise to do them proud. I extend my gratitude to the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and Chibuku promoters for providing us with this great opportunity to showcase our talent on a bigger stage,” he added. – Follow Mthabisi on Twitter: @mthabisi_mthire