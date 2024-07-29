Mashonaland East calls on President to stay on

Victor Maphosa, Mashonaland East Bureau

MASHONALAND East Province has become the latest to implore President Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028.

Yesterday, the province held a provincial inter-district conference in Goromonzi, where it was revealed that all the districts had indicated their desire to have President Mnangagwa remaining as the Zanu-PF First Secretary and President.

The province said it arrived at the decision to have the President continue because of the massive infrastructure developments he has been implementing since 2018.

The message was delivered by Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Cde Daniel Garwe during yesterday’s inter-district conference.

Zanu-PF national Political Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha officiated at the meeting.

Cde Garwe appealed to Cde Machacha to deliver the message from Mashonaland East to the President.

“After seeing the positive results in terms of developments that are being done across the whole province, we agreed as a province that President Mnangagwa should stay,” said Cde Garwe.

“Each district is being developed, from Nyamapanda to Chikomba, there is development. Yes, President Mnangagwa said in Mutare that he will rest after his second term, but we are now appealing to him; we are persuading him to stay beyond 2028.

“We are sending you Cde Machacha to our President; please tell him that your children in Mashonaland East province are asking you to stay in office beyond 2028. Tell him that we want him to be with us till 2030, as the First Secretary for Zanu-PF, as the President of our party and as the President of Zimbabwe.”

Cde Garwe said Mashonaland East Province was praying for President Mnangagwa everyday so that he stays in office.

“We believe in our God and we will always pray to Him. We have faith in our God and also our President.

“We love our President. His leadership capabilities are outstanding; hence we call for his stay. So PC (political commissar) please take our request to the President and kindly come back with the response.”

Zanu-PF Women’s League national secretary Cde Mabel Chinomona also said all the women were rallying behind the call for President Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028.

“Women are the nerve centre of the party. Our President knows women are also the backbone of the party.

“So as women as long as development is being implemented and carried out at this rate, we do not want our President to be disturbed.

“Women are saying for now, there is no reason for us to change the President. Our future is bright. So PC go and tell the President that the nerve centre is pleased with the President and we want him to stay,” said Cde Chinomona.

Chairperson of the Elders Council, Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, also added his voice.

“Let us be united under the leadership of President Mnangagwa. I want to thank everyone who came here to this conference.

“Let us all join hands in building this nation under President Mnangagwa.”

Responding to the request, Cde Machacha promised to deliver the message from Mashonaland East province to President Mnangagwa.

“I will carry the message and deliver it without adding or subtracting anything. I promise you that. There is always joy when a leader is being recognised for his good deeds. You know it is hard to lead but when the people you lead plead for you to continue leading them, it brings joy,” Cde Machacha said.

He also took the opportunity to call on the party to establish strong cells for the ruling party to remain the dominant force in national politics.

“Comrades, I am here also to encourage you to build true cells. Our party should be built on the strong foundation of cells. I am saying the party is strong because of its cells.

“As a party we do not take the building of cells for granted. I appeal to you, to build reliable cells that are strong pillars of our party. Cells can make the party win or lose. Let us keep on recruiting more people to our party.

“President Mnangagwa is saying while we do restructuring of our cells, let us not leave youths behind. The majority of youths in this country should see the goodness of our party. They should not be left behind. Let us also do programmes targeting youths,” he added.

There are growing calls for President Mnangagwa to continue leading Zanu-PF and the country beyond 2028 to allow him to finish the developments he started.

The President has set 2030 as the year by which Zimbabwe should become an empowered upper-middle-income society and provinces, led by Masvingo, Manicaland, Midlands and Bulawayo youths, among others, have pleaded with President Mnangagwa to stay on.