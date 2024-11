Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 48-YEAR-OLD man from New Retreat, Mashonaland East was caught red-handed with seven dagga plants, sparking charges of illegal cultivation.

Zimbabwean law prohibits unlawful dagga cultivation.

In a swift sting operation, Beatrice police acted on a timely tip-off on 12 November 2024, capturing Nyarai Chinyama (48) red-handed amidst his illicit dagga farm landing him in handcuffs.