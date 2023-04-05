Masiye Netball League ready for season start

05 Apr, 2023 - 13:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Masiye Netball League ready for season start Joseph Nkomazana

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MASIYE Netball League founder Joseph Nkomazana says it’s all systems go ahead for the start of the 2023 season this Saturday.

The main aim of the social league is to promote and protect the girl child from the risk of HIV and Aids, as well as drug abuse.

Eight teams are set to be part of the league programme, Entumbane stars from Entumbane, Young Queens from Cowdray Park, Royals from Emakhandeni, Leopards Academy from Lobengula, Jess Academy from Nketa 8, Flying Eagles from Emganwini and Sizinda Queens from Sizinda.

A preseason tournament was held last week featuring the eight teams. The winners were Entumbane Stars who won 17-13 against Sizinda Queens.

“Our games will resume this weekend and we are so looking forward to that. We have had our pre-season tournament which was successful. Now attention will turn to the league and we are hopeful we will have highly competitive action,” said Nkomazana. –@innocentskizoe

 

