Maskandi artiste, Mehlokazulu readies seventh album

Mthabisi Tshuma

SOUTH Africa-based Kezi-born maskandi artiste, Mehlokazulu (real name Sebenzani Mngqolo) is set to release his seventh album titled Iphunga on Saturday.

Following the release of the album, a live show is expected to be held sometime next month.

Mehlokazulu has five maskandi and one jazz album. These are Iphupho Lami, Izitha, The Journey, Umbango, Izwe and Inja ka Malume (Afro Jazz).

Speaking from his base in South Africa, Mehlokazulu said the album is centred on themes of love, unity and kingship.

“My seventh album will be out on April 10 and my fans should gear up for sizzling tracks that include Wayeng’thanda, Xenophobia featuring Amathwasa, Iphutha, Igama elithi, Iphunga featuring Inkunziyehlathi, Isikhwele, Muhle, Isibongo Sami, Corona featuring Bongani, Ayihlom’hlasele, uMangcobo featuring Brown and Abangcwele featuring Qhoffi.

“My songs are about everyday life and on this album, they are mostly about love which plays a major role in our lives as everyone needs love. The album also speaks about kingship,” Mehlokazulu said.

He said he is looking forward to finally releasing the album after shelving those plans last year because of Covid-19 lockdowns. – @mthabisi_mthire