Maskandi artiste Mntwanedlozi makes comeback with second album

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Former member of Amavevane Acapella, Amabhubesi Amamnyama, and Inkanyezi Zezulu, Getmore Siyabonga Moyo, known by his stage name Mntwanedlozi, is reigniting his solo career with the production of his second album.

Mntwanedlozi had previously paused his solo efforts due to the closure of the arts sector due to Covid-19 in 2020. He recently told Chronicle Showbiz about his enthusiastic return, driven by fan demand, with plans to release a 10-track album in August.

“My first album, titled ‘Inkonjane’ contained 10 songs, and I’ve set the same target for my second album, which we are currently recording in the studio. I’m back as a solo artiste after my fans clamoured for a new project from me,” Mntwanedlozi said.

The upcoming album will explore themes of love, unity, peace, and fun. “I hope to meet the mark in giving my fans a well-crafted project that they will enjoy,” he added.

Reflecting on his musical journey, Mntwanedlozi shared that his career spans over a decade, during which he has been part of three groups, gaining valuable experience along the way.

“I joined the music industry in 2011 in South Africa with the group Amabhubesi Amamnyama. After the group split in 2013, I joined Amavevane Acappella, which was previously known as White Umfolozi. In 2019, I decided to establish my own brand, Mntwanedlozi, and released my first album ‘Inkonjane,’ which sold many copies, exceeding my expectations.”

After being disrupted by the pandemic, he briefly joined another Isichathamiya group, Inkanyezi Yezulu, before deciding to return to his solo career due to popular demand.

“As a brand, we are open for business and looking forward to performing at festivals, weddings, and shop openings,” Mntwanedlozi concluded.

– @mthabisi_mthire