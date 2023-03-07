Maskandi artiste, Mthokozisi Dube remembers late parents

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MASKANDI artist Mthokozisi Dube has released his third album titled Bazali Bami.

The album released last month has tracks, Soneni, Yithi oDube featuring Makhwelintaba, Bazali bami, Amaqhawanentaba, Umshikashika wengoma, Don’t trust anyone, Wezwa ngobani featuring iNjebonvu an Amablesa amahle, Amalungelo, Lilele iqhawe featuring Makhwelintaba and Uyavuma.

Dube said the latest offering is dedicated to his late parents.

“The jinx of the album is to advise my fans to always take heed of the teachings from their parents, whether they are dead or alive,” he said.

Sharing his plans for the year, he said: “It’s my wish that I stage shows in my rural area of Tsholotsho and start creating a fan base across the country so as to grow my brand.”

Dube’s previous albums are Isizwe SakoMthwakazi and Inyamazane Zacile. – @mthabisi_mthire