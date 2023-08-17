Maskandi artiste Nqam’ebomvu scoops two Amaqhawa Nentaba Music Awards

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ONESIMO “Golide” Tshuma, a Zimbabwean maskandi artist based in neighbouring South Africa has won two awards at the Amaqhawa Nentaba Music Awards in the neighbouring country.

Amaqhawa Nentaba is a South African radio station that runs annual awards to honour outstanding artistes with voting done by listeners and fans.

Only people resident in South Africa, including foreigners based there are eligible to vote.

Tshuma, whose stage name is Nqam’ebomvu, won the best maskandi artist award and also became the overall winner for the year. The awards were held on Saturday in South Africa.

Nqam’Ebomvu released an EP with six songs including Etjovitjo which won him the awards. The other songs are Akabotshwe, Ngeke Ungimele, Lo Uyamangaza, Wazifak’enkingeni, Uyamangaza remix, and Etjovitjo remix.

Nqam’Ebomvu was excited by the awards and is grateful to his fans for voting for him.

“I won awards for best maskandi artist with the song Etjovitjo. I’m very happy to receive these awards because I wasn’t expecting this. People were voting and through God, I won. After getting the best maskandi award, I got so excited and as I was walking down the stage, they said ‘wait a bit’. I was confused asking myself what was happening and that is when they called my name again that I was the overall winner with the most votes,” said Nqab’Ebomvu.

The musician who has worked with Jeys, Gaz’elimnyama, Bhamuza, Mdumiseni, Zinja Ziyamluma and Thembi said the awards have taken his music to a higher level and sponsors and promoters are interested in his services.

Nqam’Ebomvu started pursuing music in 2018 when he released an album titled Bazali Bami with 10 tracks which he recorded at Jeys Marabini’s studio in Bulawayo. Jeys is his inspiration and he has said he remains indebted to the assistance he received from him when he offered to help him record his music in 2018.

“I believe this is the opening I needed. This is a big thing because people now know that there’s Nqam’Ebomvu. Sponsors are reaching out proposing some events and shows. I’ve started processing papers for some events in Nigeria and UK after these awards as people are inviting me,” he said.

The Silobela-born Nqam’Ebomvu’s second album Sinamanga Isangoma with 13 tracks was released in 2021.

He said he wants to give back by helping other musicians.

Nqam’Ebomvu is a businessman based in South Africa where he is into LPG gas operating from Orange Farm. He is also a pastor at Followers of Christ Gospel Ministries. – @ncubeleon