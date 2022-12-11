Maskandi artiste Sisa Senkosi recovering . . . thanks fans for prayers

Showbiz Reporter

Maskandi artiste Sisa Senkosi who was involved in an accident in South Africa last week is recovering.

“Sisa has been cleared of any injuries. She still remains in hospital while they are looking to treat her pain,” an administrator posted on her Facebook page yesterday.

They went on to thank friends and family for their support.

“Imithandazo yenu lesisekelo senu siyancomeka. Siyabonga kakhulu.”

According to the artiste who shared a video of herself visibly in pain in hospital last week, a vehicle that she was travelling in burst its tyre, leading to the driver losing control.

“We burst a tyre, we were not speeding and got off the road,” narrated the artiste who was visibly in pain.