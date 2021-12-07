Maskandi musician, Nicky S Iqhawekazi continues to shine

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based female maskandi musician Nicky S Iqhawekazi continues to defy the odds as she is slowly taking over the male-dominated maskandi genre after she was over the weekend, named the second runner up at the inaugural Amaqhawanentaba Music Awards Best Maskandi Artiste category.

The artiste who hails from Esigodini received a trophy and certificate and all credit may be due to her latest offering, the Bayethe Nkosi album.

Nicky S Iqhawekwazi said the trophy she received was a blessing. She paid homage to her fans for supporting her.

“I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me. To the Amaqhawanentaba FM team, we thank you for doing such an amazing job and supporting artistes. I’d like to urge other artistes in the genre that no matter what difficulties they face, they should not give up because today won’t be like tomorrow,” said Nicky S Iqhawekazi. – @mthabisi_mthire