Maskandi musician Omega Ndlovu dabbles with Afro-pop

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Omega Ndlovu known by his stage name, UMkhosi has emerged as a vibrant and versatile musician in Afro-pop music.

He recently released his fourth album titled Isiphiwo which has seven songs Ababili, Isiphiwo, Bayangibiza, Umntanami, Bengikuthanda and Siyobonana.

“My latest album has made me change the perception of maskandi music by creating my own sound that is unique to me. I started out imitating other artistes like Bhekumuzi Luthuli from South Africa, but now, I’ve developed my own style.

“I understand that some people feel that I’ve strayed from my roots as a maskandi artiste by moving towards Afro-pop. However, I view this as an evolution of my sound, rather than a rejection of my heritage. I hope that my fans will continue to support me on this new journey and see that the same messages and themes that were present in my maskandi music are still there in my new sound. I believe that this change is a positive one and that it will allow me to connect with a wider audience,” he said.

He said he’s grateful to Jeys Marabini for pushing and supporting him on his new album.

“I want to thank Jeys Marabini because he discovered my talent and helped me with some of the things like paying the instrumentalists.”

UMkhosi’s musical journey began in his early years as a young boy singing in school choirs. However, it was in 2013 that he decided to pursue music as a career, making the bold move to South Africa.

Alongside his fellow musicians, they formed a group called Izothamlilo and released an album. Unfortunately, the album did not gain much traction, leading to the group’s disbandment.

Despite this setback, Omega remained determined and continued his musical pursuits under his stage name uMkhosi. In 2014, uMkhosi released his breakthrough album, “Isheleni Lami” which quickly gained popularity in the Maskandi music scene.

His talent and captivating performances led to him sharing the stage with renowned Maskandi giants such as Thokozani Langa, Bonakele, and Mthwakazi Maskandi artistes based in South Africa. –@TashaMutsiba