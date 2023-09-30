Masked armed robbers on the run after stealing US$72 000, R4 500 and CCTV recorder

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

SEVEN men are on the run after attacking two security guards, by tying them with shoelaces and stealing cash.

In a statement on X (Twitter), police said the incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday at a company in Workington, Harare.

A total of US$72 440 and ZAR4 500 cash was stolen alongside a CCTV recorder.

“The suspects were wearing balaclavas, armed with six pistols and a riffle,” said police.

Police appealed for any information that may led to the suspects being apprehended.

“Police in Mbare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of a robbery that occurred at a company in Workington, Harare on 28/09/23 at around 2200 hours. “

“Seven male suspects who were wearing balaclavas, armed with six pistols and one unidentified type of rifle, attacked two security guards who were on duty, tied them with a shoelace, and shoved them into a ZESA cabin.”

“The suspects broke into one of the offices and stole US$1 150 and ZAR4 500 which was in the drawer before breaking into a safe using a grinder and stealing US$26 640.”

“The suspects got into another office where they broke open a safe and stole US$44 650 and a CCTV recorder. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.