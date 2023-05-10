Masked armed robbers raid grocery shop

Michael Magoronga

[email protected]

Police in Zvishavane, Midlands Province, are investigating a case in which masked armed robbers raided a grocery shop and got away with US$370 cash and a cellphone.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the robbers were armed with pistols when they pounced on the unsuspecting shopkeeper.

“On May 7 around 10PM, the victim was in a shop at Mudavanhu Business Centre where she is employed as a shopkeeper when two men wearing balaclavas entered the shop. They jumped over the counter, produced two pistols and threatened to shoot her while demanding cash,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The men ransacked the shop and took cash amounting to US$370, ZW$3 100 from the cash box and a cellphone before disappearing into the darkness.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of the two suspects to visit any nearest police station,” said Inspector Mahoko.