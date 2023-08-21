Masks not required at polling stations- ZEC

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said voters do not need to wear masks at polling stations on 23 August.

Wearing masks was one of the protocols that were introduced during the Covid-19 era to stop the killer virus from spreading.

In an official statement, ZEC said it is important for those who are feeling unwell or displaying symptoms of illness to consider wearing masks.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission advises all voters that there is no requirement for a voter to put on a mask when visiting a polling station.

“However, those with symptoms related to COVID-19 may put on their masks for the safety of others.

“Nevertheless, all voters will be sanitized before entering the polling station,” Reads the statement.