Masotha and Sungura Masters return to SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

DANCE outfit, Masotha and Sungura Masters are returning to South Africa where they are billed to perform tomorrow.

The group left for the neighbouring country last year in search of greener pastures across the Limpopo as the local arts scene was put to a halt due to Covid-19 lockdowns. As home is always best, they returned to Zimbabwe in December as the arts industry was slowly opening up.

Now, they are going back to South Africa as they have gigs lined up there.

The group’s founder Masotha Nzou said their time in the country has been fruitful as they managed to stage a couple of shows.

“It had been long since we performed in Zimbabwe and the reception was wonderful. During our stay, we managed to get more gigs from places like Binga and Filabusi. For now, we’re travelling to South Africa where we’re billed to perform at Allen Ndoda’s show at the Hillbrow Theatre on Saturday.

“Other shows are at venues that include Hillbrow Inn, Diplomat and koGqezu,” said Masotha.

He said they are working towards releasing a dance project called Deeper this year.

“With this project, we’ll be bringing out the best of Sungura Masters thus revealing our true identity. Our fans must expect enjoyable mature performances from us as we’re working on improving our standards so that we can be recognised internationally,” said Masotha. – @mthabisi_mthire