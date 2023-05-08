Masquerade Afro-House party on the cards

Millicent Andile Dube, [email protected]

A MASQUERADE Afro-House party is on the cards in Bulawayo with a series of DJs from the city set to provide entertainment.

The event is set to be held at the Mukoki Gardens on Saturday.

Event organiser, Lasoul said preparations are well underway.

“We’re preparing to host the Afro-house Masquerade 2.0. The first one was held in February and I witnessed how people came through just to experience the different atmosphere and be able to engage with others,” said Lasoul.

Entertainment will be provided by ASH T, Victor Bravo, Slim T, Kapitol C, MduSevan, Nix and Kusterr.

Halloween is certainly a holiday that most Africans do not celebrate, hence why Lasoul saw it fit to give people a feel of what can go down under such themes.

“Everyone is expected to come through wearing a mask as part of the dress code. The idea of having people wear masks was to drive in more vigor, the thought of having enjoyment in a space where no one can really pinpoint your identity is awesome and the introverts get to let loose hence this was to accommodate everyone to be free and not hold on,” he said.

Lasoul, born Sandile Mzizi broke out into the music scene in 2018 and since then, he has pushed to get himself recognition. He played at the Sir Trill concert at the Boundary last year and Sun El gig at Cosmopolitan last year as well.

“I started this type of event as I wanted to try out something different and also to widen my craft portfolio. This was also meant to give me a chance to become an individual host and build a name for myself from the ground. So far, it has proven to be worth it,” he said.