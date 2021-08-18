Mass exodus looms at Bosso

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A MASSIVE player exodus looms at Highlanders following skipper and long-serving goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda’s shock announcement that he’s leaving the club he has served for 13 years.

However, according to Fifa statutes, Sibanda remains a Highlanders’ player and cannot walk away as long as he hasn’t given Bosso at least 15 days to pay what the club owes him.

A number of senior players are reportedly contemplating following their captain out of Bosso, taking advantage of Article 14 of the Fifa Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, February 2021 version.

The Article reads: “A contract may be terminated by either party without consequences of any kind (either payment of compensation or imposition of sporting sanctions) where there is just cause.”

Just cause, according to Article 14b is when a club unlawfully fails to pay a player at least two months’ salary on due dates.

“The player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided he has put the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor club to fully comply with its financial obligation(s). Alternative provisions in contracts existing at the time of this provision coming into force may be considered,” reads the Fifa statute.

Sibanda announced his decision to leave Bosso via his Facebook timeline on Tuesday morning after going for more than two months without pay.

Bosso players were last paid in May and are now heading into the third month without pay.

Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo said the club was still seized with the matter.

“We are still actively mobilising resources so that we can clear the issues as quickly as possible,” said Moyo.

Sibanda wrote on his Facebook timeline: “I feel very sad now as I have to leave the club that I love. I would have loved to say goodbye to a fully packed BF (Barbourfields), but I’m grateful to everyone who loved and supported me during my 13 years with the club. I wish the team a very good season when the league resumes.”

Moyo said they had not received any communication from either the former Plumtree High School pupil or his representatives.

“The club hasn’t received any form of communication from Ariel or any representative regarding that subject,” said Moyo.

Sibanda had signed a two-year contract extension with the Bulawayo giants in December last year.