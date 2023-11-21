Massive birthday bash for those born in December on cards

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

IN a bid to ensure that those born in December feel special and celebrated, DJ Mzoe and his team are organising a grand event dubbed “December Birthday Shellings”. The celebrations will take place at Hartsfield Tshisanyama in Bulawayo on December 25 and 26.

The DJ said: “December Birthday Shellings is about celebrating everyone born in December as well as those who didn’t get a chance to celebrate their birthday throughout the year.

“It’s going to be a huge carnival, full of fun activities and games for kids. We want to make sure everyone has a chance to enjoy themselves and celebrate their birthday.”

Some of the highlights will include jumping castles, trampolines, and dance competitions.

This will be the second time the DJ hosts this kind of event after introducing it in August through what was dubbed “August Shellings”.

– @TashaMutsiba