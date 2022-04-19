Massive crowds at Matabeleland Independence celebrations

Chronicle Reporters

THOUSANDS of people yesterday celebrated the country’s 42nd Independence anniversary in both Matabeleland South and Matabelelend North provinces.

In Matabeleland South, the main celebrations were at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda and the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abednico Ncube presided over the event.

He inspected the parade and read President Mnangagwa’s speech.

Entertainment included contemporary music, poetry, dance, drum majorettes and the army band among others.

Ms Sithokozile Nare from Jahunda township in Gwanda said she was excited to be part of the celebrations as they were an opportunity to reflect on the many developments witnessed since attaining independence in 1980.

“People are excited not because of the activities being done here but because they are taking stock of development during the past 42 years. It was a hard-won Independence and we should always guard it jealously. Our children should also be taught about its importance,” said Ms Nare.

Mr Kevin Muleya who travelled all the way from Beitbridge to be part of the main provincial celebrations said there was no looking back as the country works towards attaining an upper middle-income status by 2030.

“The country is ours and there’s no turning back. We’ve achieved a lot as a country and we’re excited about what the future holds for us. We live in a free Zimbabwe because of the sacrifices made by our forefathers,” said Mr Muleya.

People from all walks of life attended the celebrations together with service chiefs, politicians from various political parties, former ministers and Members of Parliament.

In Matabeleland North, the provincial Independence celebrations were held at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane, the provincial capital.

Scores of people from across the province attended and some hawkers took advantage of the crowd to do business.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo who was guest of honour arrived in Lupane in the morning and immediately went for a briefing with Service Chiefs and other stakeholders before going to the venue at 11.40am.

Official proceedings started with the singing of the national anthem before Minister Moyo inspected the Independence parade mounted by officers from the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

A ZPCS brass band as well as a local poet popularly known as Umfana KaGogo provided entertainment.

The Director of Local Government in Matabeleland North Minister of Provincial Affairs office, Mr Tapera Mugoriya said the province should take note of projects being undertaken by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa’s administration.

He said civil servants in the province will make sure the projects underway are completed.

Before reading President Mnangagwa’s speech, Minister Moyo thanked the Head of State and Government for holding this year’s independence celebrations outside Harare for the first time.

“We say congratulations to ourselves as we have attained 42 years of Independence. Let us feel free. This is the first time the celebrations are being held outside Harare and are being hosted by the second biggest city, Bulawayo. We thank President Mnangagwa for this,” he said before reading the speech. — @ncubeleon