Massive manhunt for spear-killer who is also wanted for assault cases

Online Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland South have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect who is also wanted for several assault cases.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said Petros Mbulawa (30) from Mashura Village in Mberengwa fatally stabbed Mthabisi Sibindi (26). She said Mbulawa is also a suspect in several assault cases which occurred at Mbembesi Business Centre in West Nicholson.

“We are appealing for assistance in locating Petros Mbulawa who is a suspect in a murder case and several assault cases. On 6 August at around 1AM Mbulawa went to C Compound in West Nicholson where he stabbed Mthabisi Sibindi with a spear on the left side of the chest while his wife looked on.

“Mbulawa removed the spear and fled from the scene leaving Sibindi’s lifeless body on the ground. Mbulawa went on to commit several assault cases at Mbembesi Business Centre in West Nicholson and fled,” she said.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public with information on Mbulawa’s whereabouts to visit any police station or contact the office in charge CID Matabeleland South, Deputy Chief Inspector Boora on 0772 891 286.