Massive transformation in Gokwe North as Independence celebrations mark milestone in rural development

In a statement on Tuesday, ZINWA head of corporate communications and marketing Majorie Munyonga said the development marks a major stride towards rural transformation.

“This is more than just water provision, it is about creating sustainable livelihoods and empowering communities to become active players in the national economy,” she said.

Already, 28 of the planned 74 business units have been completed, with construction underway on the remaining 46.

Beneficiaries include key institutions such as Nyamuroro Secondary School, which will host the main Independence celebrations, as well as Nyamuroro Primary School, Nyamuroro Vocational Training Centre, Tafara

Primary School in Gumunyu, Dukaupfu Secondary, Tongogara Primary School, Gura Primary School, Nembudziya Government High School, Chaminuka Primary School, Rugare Primary School, Nyamuponda Primary School, Mhumha Secondary School, Buno Primary School, Kuedza Primary School, and Rubatsiro Clinic.

Villages that are also seeing significant progress in the establishment of business units include Nyika 2, Mabika, Murota, Tafirei, Chiwa, Dambamazura, Hwadze 9A, Mudavanhu, Masutu, Chimera, Madongwe, and Mukomboni, among others.

The projects are part of a broader nationwide goal to drill a borehole in each of the country’s 35 000 villages, as well as one at each of the 9 600 schools and 4 500 vocational and youth centres.

Munyoga said each borehole serves as the anchor for a full business unit comprising a solar-powered water system, 10 000-litre storage tanks, a one-hectare drip irrigation garden, two fishponds, and a community water point.

“These units are developed as formal commercial enterprises, offering both employment and shareholding opportunities to local residents.

“The program is a collaborative effort between ZINWA, the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), and AFC Bank. ARDA manages registration and day-to-day operations, AMA secures markets and develops business models, while AFC provides financing,” she said.

Since its launch in 2021, over 400 business units have been successfully established across the country, granting more than 100 000 households access to clean drinking water.

The initiative is already bearing fruit, with some communities reporting dividend earnings of up to US$3 000 and monthly payouts averaging US$50, developments that have not only improved livelihoods, but also turned rural areas into hubs of economic activity.

Produce from village units is now being supplied to supermarkets, boarding schools, and local markets, further integrating rural communities into the national economy.

As the country gears up to celebrate 45 years of independence, the transformation underway in Gokwe stands as a powerful symbol of progress and empowerment

“This is what rural transformation looks like. It’s clean water, it’s economic participation, and above all it’s dignity restored to our rural communities,” said Munyonga.

New Ziana