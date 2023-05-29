Massive transformation on Binga radar

Crowds gathered to witness the launch of the National Culture Month in Binga on Saturday

Nqobile Bhebhe in Binga

BINGA in Matabeleland North Province is on the radar for massive transformation as the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has green-lighted the implementation of several major projects in the district.

In line with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of ensuring that “no one and no place is left behind” in terms of development, the Second Republic continues to roll out transformative projects in different parts of Matabeleland, a region that has over the years been regarded as “marginalised”.

Speaking at the official Cultural Month launch in Kariyangwe in Binga on Saturday, Zanu-PF Vice-President and Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi said the BaTonga community which endured years of colonial oppression never gave in to relentless subjugation.

President Mnangagwa was the guest of honour during the Culture Month launch.

Cde Mohadi said the Tonga culture has shown resilience and fortitude in the face of daunting challenges.

He said the Tonga people historically endured being treated as second-class citizens.

“Your Excellency (President Mnangagwa) through your leadership and vision of leaving no one and no place behind, your Government has committed to the development of Binga and uplifting the lives of its people in line with your Vision 2030.

“Tonga language is now one of the officially recognised indigenous languages of our country, we are proud that you have directed Government development focus to centre on previously marginalised communities such as Binga,” said Cde Mohadi.

“In October last year, you called for the establishment of the first-ever tertiary education institution in Binga. What this can only mean is that Binga is on the radar for development like any other community of our country.”

Late last year, Binga Polytechnic opened for its first group of students with 45 locals enrolling at the new institution in line with President Mnangagwa’s policy of inclusive development.

The Polytechnic was established at the request of the community when President Mnangagwa visited Binga.

The first group of students started lessons at the beginning of the 2022/23 academic term in September, 2022.

Cde Mohadi said the President’s development framework is premised on leaving no one and no place behind and has initiated different Government projects in Binga that the nation bear to witness to.

“He has demonstrated great desire to uplift the living standards of the people of Binga, despite the budgetary constraints of a nation under sanctions.

“He has ensured that important infrastructure projects take place in Binga such as borehole drilling, rehabilitation of roads and ensuring that a new border post be established to facilitate legal and safe travel between Zambia and Zimbabwe,” he said.

Some of the developments which President Mnangagwa has championed in Binga district include the establishment of the first-ever nursing school.

“Today, Binga hospital has an upgraded mortuary facility, which is competitive regionally. The hospital is now equipped with a fleet of new ambulances for the district and I hear it is President Mnangagwa’s modernisation thrust that you will in future receive an air ambulance as well,” Cde Mohadi added.

He said efforts to keep youths in Binga away from drugs has seen the President providing fishing rigs for use to make a living.

The Cultural month has added to this development impetus for Binga and has furthermore resulted in the scaling up of the development of infrastructure in the area.

The Second Republic interventions under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, have in line with the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1), continued to be centred on scaling up the implementation of key projects with priority being on completing the ones, which had stalled for years.

Since coming into power in 2017, President Mnangagwa has been at the forefront in terms of driving economic growth and development in Matabeleland.

Last year, President Mnangagwa announced during a star rally at Siabuwa Business Centre in Binga that Government under the Second Republic committed itself to developing Binga, which for years has been lagging behind in terms of development.

The President said Government is also working on remodelling Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme, a massive irrigation project in the district.

A total of 250 hectares were cleared at Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme and already tilled at the scheme which is set to be expanded to 15 000ha once the whole fenced area is cleared.

Government recently also completed the rehabilitation of the Binga Airstrip.