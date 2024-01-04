Master Farmer! President Mnangagwa leads agriculture revolution from the front

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is using his annual leave productively at his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe where he has reiterated the need for Zimbabweans to prioritise farming for economic growth.

“A magnificent morning at Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, overseeing the potato harvesting. Agriculture is the backbone of our nation, and I am inspired by the hard work and dedication of all Zimbabwe’s farmers. Together, let’s continue to cultivate success and prosperity for Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa on his X page.

President Mnangagwa is officially on a month-long leave which he will spend in the country.

However, it is not all holiday for the President as he will be at hand to attend certain engagements where the need arises, the Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba has said.