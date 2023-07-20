Master KG coming to Byo for Winter Warmer Show

Showbiz Reporter

WINTER is almost over and as expected, not many shows took place during the cold season.

As has been the norm, the winter season is shut down in style and this year will surely be closed off in a top-tier manner through the Winter Warmer Show that will feature a performance from Jerusalema hit-maker, Master KG.

The South African musician will be in the country next month for a show in Bulawayo.

He is billed to perform at the Palace Hotel on August 5 alongside locals, Holy Ten, Jah Signal, Mzoe 7 and Mr Grey. The show will be hosted by Babongile Skhonjwa, Mr Jaiva and Kikki Dinaj.

Hotel Proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa promised a show of a lifetime.

“Master KG is a big brand and so are the supporting acts. That can only mean we have lined up a massive show which should live up to expectations. We want to guarantee fans that this will be a memorable show.

“They should start getting their advance tickets at the Palace Hotel to avoid last-minute hustles,” said Gandiwa.