Master KG saves the day after Scorpion Kings and Sha Sha fail to pitch for carnival

Showbiz Reporter

What seemed to be a false start to The Vic Falls Carnival on Friday evening ended up being something epic as Master KG brought flames to the main stage.

DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Shasha were the main draw card on day one of the event, but they failed to show up with organisers highlighting ‘travel hiccups’.

VIP and VVIP tickets who had hoped to party with the trio at a private boat party were dealt a major blow. As word spread that the trio would not be showing up, the mood was a bit low at the beginning of the show, but the performers who came on stage did a good job ensuring they brought the carnival crowd back to life.

While the opening acts had to perform to a paltry crowd as people were still trickling in, they managed to put on a show with Bulawayo outfit Ngoma Ingoma setting the pace. With the stage heated up, Botswana’s Khoisan did not disappoint and kept the groove in an upward direction.

The group’s captivating performance and their connection with the crowd really amped up the atmosphere.

A big chunk of the crowd even bunched up for some synchronised dance routines which led to the band jumping off the stage to come and join in.

By the time Master KG came, later on, the vibe was just right and the superstar did not disappoint as he turned the event into a movie. The artiste dug deep into his hit list which kept the crowd on their toes, singing along and dancing throughout the set.

His long-time collaborator, Zanda Zakuza joined him with the songstress adding fuel to the fire.

In an interview after his performance, Master KG said Zimbabwe was a beautiful country with a fan base that always shows him love.

The artiste was recently in Bulawayo where he performed at the Independence Day Celebrations.

“I haven’t been in Zimbabwe since 2018 when I was still starting out and now a few years later, I’m having back-to-back shows here.

“It’s a beautiful country and the people here show love and support the music. This is like my second home now and I wish I could stay longer,” he said moments after his performance.

Zanda Zakuza said it is always amazing working with Master KG.

“Every time we pull up, it’s a good vibe and it’s a pleasure working with Master KG. We all know what he has done. He is amazing to say the very least,” she said.

Meanwhile, there has not been an update on the DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Shasha situation with the organisers saying they are working on it.

“We will be giving you those details as they come.”

However, the action continues tonight with entertainment from Djembe Monks, Takura, Nizhe DeSoul and Boity among others.

In the afternoon, VIP and VVIP ticket-holders are being treated to an All-White and peachy affair party with Boity as she promotes her beverage.

Another boat cruise party is on with performances from locals, Gemma Griffiths and Nutty O.