Master KG to grace Zim Independence celebrations

18 Apr, 2022 - 08:04 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE city of Kings and Queens is set to be ablaze today as South African musician, Master KG is expected to perform at the Independence Day celebrations taking place at Barbourfields Stadium.

Performing alongside urban grooves maestro Roki, it will be the first time that the duo will perform together at the venue.

For clarity, the duo is billed to perform during the main celebrations and not at the Independence gala taking place in the evening.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Passion Java who has made the performance possible, through his spokesperson Boss Lashan said Master KG will touch down in Bulawayo this morning.

“Master KG will be performing at the main celebrations and not at the gala. He’s a big brand and a friend of Passion Java who loves Zimbabwe so he decided to come and celebrate the country’s Independence with us,” said Boss Lashan.

The Jerusalema hit-maker confirmed his presence through a video drop that was shared on social media over the weekend. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

 

 

