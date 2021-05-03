Master Zhoe drops Amapiano single…promotes dancers through dance challenge

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA-based musician, Master Zhoe has dropped an Amapiano song titled Amakoti.

The single produced by DJ Drumz is available on his YouTube channel with a dance challenge to popularise the track and promote dancers being initiated.

Through his assistant manager Mora, Master Zhoe said dancers should take up the opportunity and participate in the challenge as it will open a lot of doors for them. The competition where people will be expected to share videos of themselves dancing to the track runs up to May 28 with winners to be announced on May 31.

“The dance challenge has started where we’re calling on dancers, either as individuals or groups to get the song and dance to it. R1 000 is up for grabs as well as a feature on the video for the winner.

“The second-place prize is R600 while third place is R400,” said Mora.

She added that the videos can be sent on their social media pages.

Commenting on Master Zhoe tapping into the Amapiano genre, Mora said: “Master Zhoe is growing his brand in the Amapiano genre as a versatile artiste. The track Makoti released today on YouTube and various digital platforms is about a makoti that is taken for granted because of her body size and background, but she shows her other great side.” – @mthabisi_mthire