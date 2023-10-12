Master Zhoe joins rhumba bandwagon

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

FROM Amapiano to sungura, Gwanda-based artist Master Zhoe (actual name Thembinkosi Zhou) continues to demonstrate his flexibility, this time jumping on the rhumba beat.

The singer joins the bandwagon with a single called “Soft Kick”, which features Mzoe 7. Nyasha Timbe, is also the producer.

On Saturday, the track, which will be accompanied by beautiful visuals, will be released on the artist’s YouTube channel.

Western Khazins, a Bulawayo-based fashionasta group, stars in the visuals, which were shot in Bulawayo and Gwanda by Keaitse Films.

Master Zhoe, through his publicity officer Dumolwenkosi Dube, stated that the track is proof that he can ride on any beat.

“I have been a fan of rhumba since childhood but when l started my music career i had to try amapiano, sungura and house because of the environment l was in.

“I saw this as a way of creating a fan base and now l am bringing something new to my fans and l got some inspiration from Juntal who is doing well in the genre,” said Master Zhoe.-@mthabisi_mthire