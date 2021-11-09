Master Zhoe raises bar with new album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

GROWTH, consistency and hard work are three words that simply define the journey of Master Zhoe who recently released a scorching album featuring regionally-acclaimed artistes.

Just like the definition of Tsunami, the album’s title, which says it’s a long, high sea wave caused by an earthquake or other disturbance, Master Zhoe has come out guns blazing to shake the Southern region.

His sixth album has tracks Akungise featuring South Africa’s Professor, Hamba Nawe featuring Diliza, Need You featuring Nutty O, Ticheze featuring Nicholas Zakaria, Khayalami featuring Percy and Mzoe 7, Mudiwa, True Love featuring Judgeman, Makhelwane featuring Mzoe 7, Mbinga and the bonus track Gwenyambira.

To show how he has grown from being a small-town artiste, Master Zhoe who hails from Gwanda first held a media listening session in Bulawayo before launching the album in Gwanda over the weekend.

Said Master Zhoe: “With the good reception that the album has received, we’ll, during the festive period, launch it in around different parts of Zimbabwe with confirmed places including Bindura, Beitbridge and Bulawayo,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire