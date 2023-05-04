Masuku back from injury

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

FORMER Zimbabwe national team midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku is ready to help his team fight for the Botswana Premier Soccer League title after missing two Jwaneng Galaxy matches due to an injury.

Masuku returned to training on Tuesday, after missing his team’s 3-1 home win against Masitaoka FC, a side coached by his former Highlanders mentor Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu.

The ex-Bosso, FC Platinum and Bantu Rovers central midfielder who had established himself in front of defence for the championship chasing Jwaneng Galaxy also missed the 1-2 away shock defeat to BDF XI.

Masuku picked up an injury when his team knocked out Rahman Gumbo’s Morupule Wanderers from the Orange Cup, beating them 2-0 to book a place in the quarter-finals.

In an interview from his Jwaneng base, Masuku said: “I’ve started training, doing some contact training and we’ll see how it goes during the week. My desire is to be available for selection, be ready to play and help the team in the remaining games.

“Everyone is working hard to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to BDF XI, those things happen in football and at this stage of the season what is important like the coach (Morena Ramoreboli) has been emphasising is to be mentally strong for what lies ahead,” said Masuku.

Jwaneng Galaxy who top the Botswana Premiership standings with 59 points from 25 games, take on third on the log Orapa United on Sunday. They are seven points ahead of second-placed defending champions Gaborone United.

