Masuku leaves Bosso for Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

DEFENSIVE midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, who was conspicuous by his absence on Highlanders’ first day of preseason training has joined ambitious Botswana Premiership side Jwaneng Galaxy on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old midfielder becomes the second player from Highlanders to join Jwaneng Galaxy who are in position two in the Botswana Premiership table with 27 points after 11 games. Winger Daniel Msendami joined the side in August on a loan deal that culminated in a permanent move last month with Highlanders pocketing US$12 000.

Bosso confirmed Masuku’s switch to Botswana on Tuesday.

“The club would like to announce the departure of Vice Captain Nqobizitha Masuku. Masuku has completed a permanent move to Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana. We are grateful for the contribution he made to the club during his stay at Bosso.

“We wish him well in his new endeavors,” reads a statement by Highlanders.

Jwaneng Galaxy trail defending champions Gaborone United by two points and with a possibility of clinching the title, the ambitious side hopes Masuku’s experience will be key in their championship fight. [email protected]