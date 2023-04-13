Masuku stars in Jwaneng Galaxy win

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NQOBIZITHA Masuku got rave reviews for his stellar performance as Jwaneng Galaxy bounced back to winning ways in the Botswana Premier Soccer League, beating Sua Flamingoes 2-0 on Wednesday at Sowa Town.

A strike by Thabang Sesinyi and an own goal by a Sua Flamingoes player in a desperate effort to stop Jwaneng Galaxy’s attack, made sure that the league leaders bounced back from a 2-0 home defeat to defending champions Gaborone United.

With their lead cut to five points, Jwaneng Galaxy were hard pressed for a victory to stay on their championship track as they are now on 53 points from 22 games.

Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli made changes to his starting XI when he gave Masuku a start, banking on the experience of the Zimbabwean to control the midfield.

The former Highlanders, FC Platinum and national team defensive midfielder, who has been used from the bench in most matches, played the entire game partnering Kutlwelo Mpolokang in central defence as they provided cover for their defence as well as broke Sua Flamingoes’ attacks.

Ramoreboli was impressed with the victory and said: “Masuku and Shika (Mpolokang) gave us a shield as defensive midfielders and that allowed us to cut their (Sua Flamingoes) attacks while we pressed high. I’m happy that we managed to bounce back to winning ways.”

Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami missed the tie against Sua Flamingoes as he is serving a suspension.

Three Zimbabwean players – Cleopas Dube, Mcebisi Moyo and Tendai Nyamusi – started for Sua Flamingoes, with ex-Highlanders striker Rodi Sibanda coming in the second half for Moyo as they tried to get back into the game.

Despite losing, Sua Flamingoes remained on position eight with 29 points from 22 games.

Meanwhile, Taurai Mangwiro’s third-place side Orapa United registered their biggest win of the season when they clobbered second from bottom side Mogoditshane Fighters 8-1 to take their points tally to 42.

The victory ended Orapa United’s four match-winless run of three consecutive defeats and a draw. [email protected]