Masvingo achieves 77% of winter wheat planting target

Lingani Nyika in Masvingo

MASVINGO Provincial Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Service (AARDS) says the province has achieved 77 percent of the expected winter wheat planting target with the ongoing seed and fertilizer distribution process progressing smoothly.

In an interview, AARDS provincial agriculture specialist, Mr Jonas Chinyavada, said Masvingo District has been the most productive in the province so far.

“The provincial target is 4 000 hactares and 2551.42ha have been planted, translating to 77 percent of the total target, with Masvingo District contributing more out of the seven districts,” said Mr Chinyavada.

In a bid to boost wheat production, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development is engaging all stakeholders through interactive forums held once every week to monitor the planting process.

Mr Chinyavada said through partnership with various stakeholders in the ministry, they were bolstering seed and fertilizer distribution to alleviate challenges like collection of input in land preparation.

“We are scaling up distribution with 3348.61 tonnes of seed being distributed for winter wheat production through engagement of various partners such as the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and seed houses,” he said.

“A total of 1 112.37 tonnes of basal fertilizer has been distributed for winter wheat production.”

Mr Chinyavada said the province has been faced with electricity challenges in the production process at various registered irrigation schemes, which they managed to surmount.

“We have been facing load shedding challenges, however we have managed to do geo-referencing with Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA). In areas like Nyahombe, they tested the centre pivot, which is now working in full force.

“We have also managed to ring fence the lines that have load shedding including Mushandike, Rupangwana and Tshovani, among others and to date we have not faced electricity challenges,” he said.

The national target for winter wheat production this season is 120 000ha.