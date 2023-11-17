Masvingo Business Expo showcases investment opportunities

Lingani Nyika in Masvingo

THE second edition of the Masvingo Business Expo kicked here yesterday with exhibitors expressing optimism of improved business prospects while showcasing the vast investment potential in the province.

Organized under the Public, Private Partnership (PPP), this year’s expo is running under the theme: “Investing Hub Towards Vision 2030” and draws inspiration from President Mnangagwa’s vision to create an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030.

In an interview, the provincial director for economic affairs and investments, who is also the chairperson of the expo, Mr Clever Chingwara said the networking and marketing platform for businesses and entrepreneurs has grown since last year.

“The main objective of the expo is to bring together investors, investment facilitating bodies, local authorities and the private sector to come together as an interface, share notes and look at opportunities that can be availed to invest in Masvingo,” he said.

“Unlike last year when we had just a few big companies, today we have a lot of big companies who have come and we expect more as the day progresses up to tomorrow.”

Mr Chingwara said the attendance on the first day was more promising for businesses.

“We are expecting about 250 exhibitors but already we have around 100 exhibitors, although some are not exhibiting but just attending the conference,” he said.

“As a province, we are marketing opportunities in the local authority areas, tourism, agriculture, industry manufacturing, mining, and many other opportunities within Masvingo.”

Mr Chingwara said the expo was critical for young minds and entrepreneurs to enhance their businesses and engage with potential investors, learning from seasoned business professionals.

The director of N. Richards Masvingo branch, Mr Andrew Chekani said the expo was a platform to unveil various business opportunities in all sectors within Masvingo.

“There are various private sector representatives as well as Government representatives. The expo is mainly there to highlight investment opportunities in Masvingo and these opportunities are in various sectors and are being highlighted right here in the conference center as well as the exhibition points,” he said.

Academic institutions such as the Great Zimbabwe University, Reformed Church University and Masvingo Teacher’s College are among various private and public sector exhibitors. Business entities from various institutions, representatives from ICT, banking industry, and academia are also showcasing.

“Businesses have challenges they face and it takes time in terms of them being addressed but at a particular platform like this they are being addressed,” said Mr Chekani.

Winnet Musorosekwa, a representative of the Royal Mount Trading Proper Engineering Services said: “the expo is important to us as women in business, we are learning a lot, and managing to network our business.”