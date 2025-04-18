Masvingo celebrates 45 years of Independence

George Maponga in Nemanwa

Hundreds of people today braved the cold weather and thronged Nemanwa Grounds in Masvingo district to celebrate 45 years of independence amid pomp and fanfare.

The celebrations for the second year running were held at Nemanwa Growth Point in Masvingo district in line with the Second Republic’s devolution agenda to take key national programmes to all corners of the country.

Proceedings to mark the festivities started just around 10am with the huge crowd at Nemanwa witnessing the arrival of service chiefs led by 4 Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Obert Tshuma for the celebrations.

Soon after the guest of honour and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira arrived to cheers from the crowd.

Minister Chadzamira’s arrival was preceded by the permanent secretary in his office Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution then inspected the parade before the crowd was entertained by the parade’s march in quick and slow time.