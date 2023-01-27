Masvingo, Manicaland top unvaccinated dog bites

Normal

0

false

false

false

EN-GB

X-NONE

X-NONE

/* Style Definitions */

table.MsoNormalTable

{mso-style-name:”Table Normal”;

mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;

mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;

mso-style-noshow:yes;

mso-style-priority:99;

mso-style-parent:””;

mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;

mso-para-margin-top:0in;

mso-para-margin-right:0in;

mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;

mso-para-margin-left:0in;

line-height:107%;

mso-pagination:widow-orphan;

font-size:11.0pt;

font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif;

mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;

mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;

mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A MAJORITY of dog bite cases around Zimbabwe involve unvaccinated canines with Manicaland and Masvingo provinces recording the highest numbers out of 584 cases countrywide per week.

Posting on its Twitter page, the Ministry of Health and Childcare said in its Weekly Disease Surveillance Report for the Week ending January 15, there has been no death so far from dog bites.

“584 dog bite cases and no deaths were reported this week. Of these cases, 122 (21 percent) were bitten by vaccinated dogs, 126 (22 percent) by unvaccinated dogs, and 336 (58 percent) by dogs of unknown status.

“The highest number of dog bite cases reported this week were from Manicaland Province (96) and Masvingo Province (94). The cumulative figures for dog bites are 1 140 cases and 0 deaths.”