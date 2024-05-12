Masvingo plants trees in honor of 2023 plane-crash victims

Lingani Nyika in Masvingo, [email protected]

MASVINGO Province came together in a poignant cultural ceremony to honor the memory of six esteemed miners and investors who perished in a plane crash on 29 September 2023 in the Lochnivar area, Ward 33 in Mashava.

RioZim, the company whose teams were victims of the incident, organized the ‘Memorial Tree Planting’ event, which saw the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Ezra Chadzamira, presiding over the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and the planting of trees at the accident site on Tuesday.

Minister Chadzamira solemnly reflected on the fateful day, which he described as a “black Friday” for the province.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted the importance of the memorial event saying that while upholding the Zimbabwean traditions, they also honoured the legacies of the departed – Harpal Singh Randhawa, Amer Kabir Singh Randhawa, George Mzingaye Sibanda, Viswanath Pichumoney, Nikhil Milind Mahadik, and Captain Reginald Muchemwa.

“Traditionally, people were buried at sacred places called Marambakutemwa where a forest was preserved to bury people in the community,” he said.

“We are witnessing these trees planted by the family in memory of their departed loved ones creating and following our culture as a people of Zimbabwe.

“It’s good to remember the dearly departed by creating a shrine and planting unique trees in their memory,” said Minister Chadzamira.

He called on the whole nation to console and assist the families as the incident was a national tragedy.

“This loss did not only hit the family or Masvingo Province but also to Midlands Province and the whole country.

“At this time, let’s all rally together, be forward-looking, and ensure that all their wishes are fulfilled,” said Minister Chadzamira.

He said the tragic loss has also been a setback in the mining sector and urged stakeholders to remain steadfast towards achieving the National Development Goal 1 (NDS1).

“This untimely death has indeed left a void, which is very difficult to fill at a time when we need valued investors like these, especially in the mining sector to advocate and implement President Mnangagwa’s vision of becoming an upper middle-income society by 2030,” said the minister.

“However, let us remain resolute and focused on achieving the targets set in our National Development Strategy 1.”

