Masvingo police applaud progress in crime reduction

Lingani Nyika

MASVINGO police said they have made significant progress in eradication of crimes including murder, robberies, rape and stock theft in the province.

This comes after the arrest of Walter Ngwenya (24) of Bhejani village, Chief Shindi in Chivi for robbery and rape.

In a Press statement, Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said Ngwenya broke into a house where he assaulted and repeatedly raped a 25-year-old woman, before robbing her.

“On June 29, 2024, around 1130pm, accused person broke into a victim’s house where a 25-year-old female and her 11-year-old male relative were sleeping. After demanding money and failing to find any, the accused assaulted the female with a log. Ngwenya then raped the victim three times during the night. The victim and her relative managed to escape through a window, hiding in a bush while the perpetrator went out to relieve himself. Ngwenya eventually left, stealing three cellphones before leaving,” said Insp Dhewa.

Ngwenya was arrested at his house following investigations and the identification of body marks by the victim.

All three cellphones were recovered.

“Members of the public are advised to report all cases early to ensure detection of cases and arrest of accused persons,” said Insp Dhewa