Masvingo residents urged to apply for vending licenses

Lingani Nyika, in Masvingo

MASVINGO city council has initiated an operation to remove unauthorised vendors from the city’s streets, imploring residents to acquire vending licenses.

Vendors are often found along pavements in front of supermarkets such as OK, N. Richards, and TM P’n’P and sidewalks.

Periodically, municipal police carry out raids to drive away unregistered hawkers, in order to prevent disorderly activities.

Although the council acknowledges the reasons behind the unlawful vending’s persistence these operations have severely harmed the council’s working relationships with stakeholders and taxpayers.

Masvingo Deputy Mayor Councillor Daniel Mberikunashe said: “While maintaining order in the city is important, we understand that individuals must be able to support themselves, therefore we cannot regularly conduct these operations.”

“The working relationship between the council and the taxpayers who operate lawfully on approved locations is however negatively impacted by vendors’ illegal operations who sell the same products as the shops where they will be operating illegally.”

He said in order for residents to conduct business, they must adhere to municipal regulations.

“Vending can only take place in approved and registered vending bays in order to keep the city’s streets clean and orderly,” said Cllr. Mberikunashe.

“Residents are expected to follow the council’s stipulated processes and apply for vending licences, which can be approved in as little as one month.”

Cllr Mberikunashe exhorted residents to comply with the law in order to maintain cleanliness and order, which contributes to preventing diseases like cholera.

-@NyikaLingani