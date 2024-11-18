Maswanhise itches for more in Warriors colours

Tadious Manyepo, Zimpapers Sports Hub

AFTER scoring a remarkable goal in his first start for the Warriors, winger Tawanda Maswanhise is excited to carry forward the momentum into Zimbabwe’s final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group J qualifier against Cameroon.

The Warriors are all set to challenge the Indomitable Lions at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé tomorrow.

As both teams have secured their spot in the Afcon finals set for Morocco next year, this face-off will determine the group winners in a pool that also includes Namibia and Kenya.

Zimbabwe confirmed their place in the finals after drawing 1-1 with Kenya at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on Friday.

Maswanhise was among the first-team options picked by coach Michael Nees, who was familiar with the Scottish Premier League side, Motherwell. The 21-year-old winger did not disappoint and earned his team the point they needed to secure a spot in the Afcon jamboree.

The Warriors are now gearing up to face Cameroon, and a victory would see them leading the group. Maswanhise is thrilled to once again battle with an adversary of this stature, and with his current form, he and his teammates have a great chance of winning.

“I am very happy to have taken off the line in terms of scoring for the Warriors. It is something that as a player you always want to do and the opportunity presented itself at the grandest of stages,” said Maswanhise.

“I am happy the goal eventually took us to the Afcon finals and it is something very encouraging to be involved in such high-octane games.

“The goal gave me the wings and I could have possibly gotten another one in the second-half, or two actually. But lady luck wasn’t on my side. Nevertheless, I am well-motivated going into our next match against Cameroon.

“It’s a game we all know we have to win. We are never going to lack the will and desire that we showed against Kenya. We need the full points and the only way we can do that is by beating Cameroon.

“The football landscape has changed a lot and it is high time we start rising as Zimbabwe because I think we have a solid group of players who are talented and playing in top leagues across the world.”

The former Leicester City development player is one of many players who had never tasted the feeling of sealing an Afcon qualification.



Maswanhise, Marley Taziva and Jordan Zemura are part of the players born and bred in England who Zimbabwe has lured to play for the Warriors.