Maswanhise wins another player of the month award

Online Reporter

WARRIORS international Tawanda Maswanhise has been voted as the G4 Claims December player of the month for his club Motherwell.

He won the same award last month.

December kicked off with a substitute appearance against Dundee, before being an unused sub against St Mirren.

Maswanhise was then brought into the starting lineup against Dundee United, where he placed the ball perfectly onto Apostolos Stamatelopoulos’ head, where the Aussie made it 3-1 in the game.

He was back amongst the goals against Rangers at Fir Park, bringing the ball down perfectly before performing a stunning piece of trickery to evade the Rangers defenders before flashing the ball into the bottom corner.

This came after his excellent through ball for Stamatelopoulos to open the scoring.