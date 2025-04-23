Maswanhise’s three goals nominated for Goal of the Season award in Scotland:

TAWANDA Maswanhise’s three goals have been nominated for Motherwell FC’s Goal of the Season award for the 2024/2025 season.

Maswanhise’s nominated goals were scored against Dundee United, St Johnstone, and Aberdeen.

The nominations mark a strong debut season for the Zimbabwean international, who joined Motherwell in August 2024.

Maswanhise is competing for the award alongside other five nominees, with voting open for fans to select the winner.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and recorded three assists in 27 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, earning him the G4 Claims November Player of the Month award.-Soccer24