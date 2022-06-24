Mat North Chibuku Neshamwari finals on tomorrow

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ALL is set for the Matabeleland North Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival competition taking place at Chinotimba Old Bar on Saturday.

Initially, the event was scheduled for July 16 before the organisers brought it forward to today.

Ten traditional dance groups from the Matabeleland North seven districts are expected to battle it out as the province scouts for a group that will represent the province at the national finals.

Corporate affairs general manager for Delta Corporation Patricia Murambinda encouraged people to identify with the event and turn out in numbers.

“This event is ongoing and preparations for tomorrow’s competition in Matabeleland North are on course. We’re hoping to have an exciting day as this year’s edition is the first after disturbance by Covid-19,” she said.

Organisers have said the change of dates is not an issue as each province has a lee-way to host its edition.

Matabeleland North is the fifth province to host its competition following Harare, Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Matabeleland South.

The top three winning groups from Saturday’s competition are set to receive prize monies. This will then culminate in a national final where winners from the 10 provinces will battle it out to be crowned overall winners. The date and venue for the national final are yet to be unveiled. – @ncubeleon