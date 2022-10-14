Mat North pastors for ED forms provincial chapter

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

RELIGIOUS leaders in Matabeleland North have formed a provincial chapter of the Pastors for ED which they said will help inspire citizens to become patriotic citizens.

Lupane based Pentecostal Church of God pastor Apostle Tamuka Nyoni is the interim Matabeleland North provincial coordinator.

Kwekwe based Evangelist Idaishe Dondo who is also a councillor in the Midlands city, is the founder and national chair.

The Matabeleland North provincial chapter was established last month and so far, has close to 100 members drawn from different denominations in the province.

Apostle Nyoni commended the response from religious leaders in Binga, Hwange and Lupane.

“We have established a chapter as a province and we are in the process of setting up structures. When we got the nod from the national office to form a provincial chapter, we started mobilising and scouting and we started the chapter with seven people but so far, we have gotten membership in Hwange, Binga, and Lupane while we wait for Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Bubi and Umguza to come on board,” said Apostle Nyoni.

He said Pastors for ED is not an attempt to drag the church into politics but it is a strategy to make the church well informed about day-to-day events and to pray for the nation for development.

This will also be a platform for churches to lobby stakeholders and authorities to address challenges faced by their members.

The Pastors for ED will also play a leading role in maintaining peace within communities as the nation prepares for harmonised elections next year.

“We are simply telling the nation that this is our mandate as church. Praying for the nation and President, this is our mandate. Church ministers are interested in this because they have seen the objectives and mandate which is developmental.

“The Bible tells us to be submissive to the governing authorities so by praying for our leaders we submit to them so they are able to execute their duties. That is our mandate as a church and as long as you are called to be a minister of God, we are inviting you to pray for our nation and our leaders through this fraternity by encouraging our members to live in peace and to register to vote,” he said.

The Pastors for ED will also pray and encourage young people to emulate leaders and refrain from abusing drugs and substances.

The forum will also help lobby for churches to access land from local authorities as a group.

Apostle Nyoni said churches should participate in development and projects being spearheaded by Government under President Mnangagwa.

The forum met at Apostolic Faith Church; a church recently built with the help of Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda at Cross Dete.

Apostle Nyoni said the forum is still constituting its structures in the province.

