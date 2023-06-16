Mat North set to have Provincial Women’s soccer league

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

MATABELELAND North Province is set to introduce women’s football with a tournament to be held at Ndangababi, Cross Dete this Saturday.

It will be the first time a league is introduced formally as activity has been sporadic in the province.

The initiative is meant to challenge each district and urban centre to introduce the discipline.

Ndodana Masuku the Area Zones boss who is based in Dete, said they would work with communities, high school heads during the launch of the league.

“We cannot leave the girls behind, they must have an equal opportunity to the boys. Most players will be scouted from schools,” said Masuku.

“During the launch, all the 10 teams will be given uniforms assisted with referees’ fees. Transport to away games will be provided by the Rhino Champions Cup League Zimbabwe (RCCL) especially those residing near Hwange National Park.”

The RCCL is an organisation that focuses on the awareness and protection of the Painted Dog which has a conservancy in the district.

Masuku said one of the purposes of the partnership with football is to make people in Matabeleland appreciate and value wildlife.

“One of the purposes of the league is to keep the youths occupied, shy away from drug abuse and poaching, and also to raise an alarm whenever they see anyone poaching or degrading the environment.

“We will encourage the youths to participate in conservation activities such as tree planting and removing snares in bushy areas near their homes which will also benefit not only the wild animals, but also their livestock. We will also encourage them to participate in the national clean up campaigns and national wildlife days,” said Masuku.

In responding to whether the top teams will qualify for the national Women’s Super League, he said that they would first engage on a trial run.

He said Matabeleland North teams would not be rushed into joining the Super League as that was a mammoth task requiring resources and good players.

“For now, it’s a provincial league which is work in progress, then maybe after one or two years we evaluate how good the girls would be to compete at a higher level, resources permitting,” said Masuku.

Matabeleland North is home to many players playing in top teams in the Castle Lager Premier League such as Dynamos FC goalkeeper, Taimon Mvula and Highlanders midfielder Melikhaya Ncube.